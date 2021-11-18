Zacks: Analysts Expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.28. United States Cellular posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

USM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United States Cellular by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,033,000 after purchasing an additional 640,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 117,489 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 113,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 109,109 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 104,981 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.56. 3,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,025. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.57.

United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

