Zacks: Analysts Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will report sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $8.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.15.

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.29. 721,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,096. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $70.53 and a twelve month high of $109.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

