Zacks: Analysts Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.30 Billion

Brokerages expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report sales of $14.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $14.62 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $13.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $59.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.15 billion to $59.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $59.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.71 billion to $60.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $241,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,746,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 228.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 20,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.47. 395,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,483,786. The company has a market capitalization of $174.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $57.51 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

