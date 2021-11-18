Zacks: Analysts Expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.99 Million

Analysts forecast that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will post sales of $16.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.87 million and the highest is $18.20 million. MannKind posted sales of $18.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $79.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.80 million to $81.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $75.88 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $89.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MNKD shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MannKind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 71.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MannKind by 158.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 61,401 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 109.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 545,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 53.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 688,343 shares during the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.76 on Thursday. MannKind has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

