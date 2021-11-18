Zacks: Analysts Expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). LightPath Technologies posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 66.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 120,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 148,061 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 27.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.86. 130,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,979. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $50.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.24.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

