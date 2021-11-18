Zacks: Analysts Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.52. Donaldson reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 581,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,812,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter worth $1,392,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 12.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,321,000 after purchasing an additional 210,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.52. 657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,105. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

