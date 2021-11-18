Zacks: Analysts Expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Dime Community Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $426,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 80,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,580. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.