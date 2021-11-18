Zacks: Analysts Expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24).

CRVS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CRVS stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $6,757,731.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $15,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Natixis increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 263,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.