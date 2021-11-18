Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Post Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will report $2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.51. Estée Lauder Companies posted earnings of $2.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Estée Lauder Companies.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $16,434,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,333 shares of company stock worth $95,829,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,428,000 after purchasing an additional 259,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,974,000 after buying an additional 210,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,038,000 after buying an additional 369,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $354.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $356.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.70%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.