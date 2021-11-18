Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

MPAA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.57. 582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,796. The company has a market cap of $375.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $26.42.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $55,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

