Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $107.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will post sales of $107.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.76 million. CorePoint Lodging posted sales of $86.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year sales of $479.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $472.96 million to $486.48 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $479.41 million, with estimates ranging from $470.32 million to $488.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 6.05%.

CPLG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 511,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,447. CorePoint Lodging has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.07 million, a PE ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

