Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $732.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will post sales of $732.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $727.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $740.00 million. Comerica posted sales of $734.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

In other news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,840 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.31. 751,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,457. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.51. Comerica has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

