Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Million

Analysts forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will post $1.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $2.42 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $9.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.55 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $11.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Yumanity Therapeutics stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.40. 366,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,466. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yumanity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 123,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.