Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Up 7.8% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) shares rose 7.8% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.25. Approximately 3,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 555,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Youdao has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Youdao by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 67.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 43.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 8.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

