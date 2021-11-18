Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.56 EPS

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS.

Shares of DAO stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.07. The company had a trading volume of 243,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,459. Youdao has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of -0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 1,754.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 98,462 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 23,908.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Youdao presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

