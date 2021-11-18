YF Link (YFL) Hits Market Capitalization of $41.42 Million

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for about $804.18 or 0.01365828 BTC on major exchanges. YF Link has a market cap of $41.42 million and approximately $385,690.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00047248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.31 or 0.00217930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

