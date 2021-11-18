Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $57.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 57.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

YMAB stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $830.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.12. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $1,659,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,360. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $974,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 82,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

