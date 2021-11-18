Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $37,000 Position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,969 shares in the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $4.00.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.