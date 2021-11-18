Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,643 Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,643 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 260.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,307,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 945,092 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,716,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 321,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 307,522 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,089,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:BSBR opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $9.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5327 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.39%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

