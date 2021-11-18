Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xperi Corp. is a product and technology licensing company which manufactures semiconductors and related products. Its technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas such as premium audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. Xperi Corporation, formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation, is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. Xperi has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xperi will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPER. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Xperi by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

