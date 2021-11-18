Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) PT Raised to C$5.50

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XEBEF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.