Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) PT Raised to C$5.50

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XEBEF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $9.00.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

