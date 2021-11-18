WorkQuest Token (WQT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $80,700.00

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 17th. WorkQuest Token has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $80,700.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0756 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded 40% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WorkQuest Token Profile

WorkQuest Token (CRYPTO:WQT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,732,845 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

