Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $370.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $255.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.64.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday stock opened at $300.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,671.57, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday has a 1-year low of $204.86 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $439,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.9% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Workday by 28.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Workday by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $617,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.