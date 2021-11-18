WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.23

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 1476558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAPS shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on WM Technology in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WM Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Get WM Technology alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 822.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.