WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Down 70.8% in October

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the October 14th total of 220,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

DGRW opened at $63.71 on Thursday. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $51.75 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

