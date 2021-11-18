WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.03.

WETF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,241. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.78.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,732,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,142,000 after buying an additional 382,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,284,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,566,000 after purchasing an additional 216,843 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 4,044,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,075,000 after purchasing an additional 100,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,595,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,292,000 after purchasing an additional 542,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 51,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

