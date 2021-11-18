Wing Price Hits $21.43 on Major Exchanges (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can now be purchased for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00066785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00069708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00088968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,208.77 or 1.00299875 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,035.42 or 0.06953462 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

