Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 0.43%. Williams Industrial Services Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Williams Industrial Services Group stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.60. 93,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,276. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $188,201.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,236 shares in the company, valued at $996,361.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 30,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

