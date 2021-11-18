William Blair Initiates Coverage on Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN)

William Blair started coverage on shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Enfusion’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

ENFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.25.

ENFN stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. Enfusion has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

In other Enfusion news, Director Roy Luo purchased 1,261,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $21,447,098.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $10,294,527.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

