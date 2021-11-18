Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Lowered to C$53.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at CSFB from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WPM. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$68.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.77.

Shares of TSE:WPM traded down C$0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$55.96. 257,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,599. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$44.09 and a 1-year high of C$59.85.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total value of C$2,522,442.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,946.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

