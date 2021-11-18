Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.186 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Shares of WPM opened at C$56.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.63 and a quick ratio of 13.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.33. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$44.09 and a 1-year high of C$59.85. The stock has a market cap of C$25.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPM. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.86.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total value of C$2,522,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,946.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

