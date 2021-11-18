Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $98.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAB. Citigroup cut their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,380,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,533,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,746.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 132,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter worth $48,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $854,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,850 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAB stock opened at $95.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.40 and a 1 year high of $97.71.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

