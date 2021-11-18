Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the October 14th total of 282,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSTRF opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $84.60 million, a P/E ratio of -55.09 and a beta of 1.68. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.28.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 2,114.06%.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium mining company. It engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

