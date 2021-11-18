Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Down 55.6% in October

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the October 14th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WINC opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.95 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 221.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 341.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 186,932 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 7,720,500.0% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 77,205 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $121,000.

