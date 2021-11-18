Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
IGI stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 56,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,178. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
