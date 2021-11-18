Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

IGI stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 56,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,178. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 30.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

