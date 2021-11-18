Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 23,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 34,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

