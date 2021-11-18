Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years.
NYSE HIO opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.25. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
