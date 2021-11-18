Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years.

NYSE HIO opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.25. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,384 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,375,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after purchasing an additional 397,827 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

