Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EHI)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:EHI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. 32,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,209. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

