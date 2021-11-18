Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EHI)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:EHI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. 32,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,209. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.88.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
