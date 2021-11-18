West Oak Capital LLC Invests $34,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

PWR opened at $118.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.02. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.30%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

