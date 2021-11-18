Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Shares Down 5.8%

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) shares fell 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $132.30 and last traded at $132.30. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.52.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.79.

Wendel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNDLF)

Wendel SE engages in the acquisition and management of investment portfolios. The company is involved in long-term investment in industrial, media, and services companies. It also acquires portfolios from companies, which are engaged in energy, real estate, biotechnology, media, and advertising sectors.

