Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 45,019 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,019 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 5.24% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $66,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 19.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 732.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of SWM opened at $33.63 on Thursday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.00%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

