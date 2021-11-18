Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $65.65 Million Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,129 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $65,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGV. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $668,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,459,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,838,000 after purchasing an additional 559,591 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $17,071,000.

IGV opened at $442.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.95. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

