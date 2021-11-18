Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 40,519 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,519 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Magnite were worth $61,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 303,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after buying an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 98,269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 28,498 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after purchasing an additional 272,357 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 372,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 199,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Macquarie started coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $21.64 on Thursday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 96.30 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,208,520.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $909,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,117,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

