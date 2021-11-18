Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 285,750 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,398,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,750 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $64,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth about $99,000. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $55,992.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $211,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,444 shares of company stock worth $3,866,774. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $31.32 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The company had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BE. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.19.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

