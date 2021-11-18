Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,880 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of VMware worth $67,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of VMware by 101.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,649 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,514 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of VMware by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,578 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $121,349,000 after buying an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth $27,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 16.8% in the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,070 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of VMware by 22.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 517,237 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,818,000 after buying an additional 93,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW opened at $123.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $122.65 and a one year high of $172.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.53.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

