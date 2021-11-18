Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 222,052 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 831,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.17% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $63,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 358,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,403,000 after purchasing an additional 31,336 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $501,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 435.6% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $80.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $84.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.47.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

