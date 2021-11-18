Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0743 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN ERH opened at $14.51 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.