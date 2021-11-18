Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 189.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 109,318 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.06. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

