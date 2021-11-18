Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,326,000 after acquiring an additional 981,275 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,306,000 after acquiring an additional 172,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,629 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.31. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.26.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

