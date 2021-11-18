Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,430,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,403,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in American Water Works by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 131,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,734,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in American Water Works by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.57.

NYSE:AWK opened at $170.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.85 and a 200-day moving average of $168.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

